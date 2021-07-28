KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

