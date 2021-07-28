KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $16.45 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.45 or 0.00041323 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $128.06 million and $19.87 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.13 or 0.99621941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.00792332 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

