Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

Shares of KN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 801,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.