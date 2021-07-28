Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 215,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,890. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

