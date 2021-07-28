Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

