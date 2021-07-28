Konomi Network (KONO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

