Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

KUKE opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

