Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.200-1.200 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.