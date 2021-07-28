Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.