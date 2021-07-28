Kush Finance (KSEED) Reaches Market Cap of $182,295.18

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $182,295.18 and approximately $71.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

