Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $263,065.91 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $263,065.91 and approximately $3,024.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004768 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,535 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

