KZ Cash Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,377.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01242167 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000193 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

