L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $228.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $229.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

