Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Laird Superfood worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $357,433 in the last three months. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

