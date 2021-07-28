Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.