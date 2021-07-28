Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.03.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.