Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

