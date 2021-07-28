Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 700.60 ($9.15). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 698.20 ($9.12), with a volume of 1,085,657 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.