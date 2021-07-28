Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 1.90% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $761,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 842,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

