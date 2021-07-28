LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Shares of LNXSF stock remained flat at $$70.43 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $80.55.

LNXSF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

