Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LPI opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $866.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.73.

Several brokerages have commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

