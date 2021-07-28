Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

