LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $14.40 million and $111,011.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

