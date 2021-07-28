Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $16.80. Leatt shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 7,273 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 14.00%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

