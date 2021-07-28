Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $41.65

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.65, but opened at $43.74. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 7,371 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

