Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 45,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

