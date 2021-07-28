Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Shares of INFR opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

