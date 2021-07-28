Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Lemonade worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $78,514,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lemonade by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 15,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,132. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.18.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

