Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.