Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Up 7.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 12,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 29,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

