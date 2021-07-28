Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $927,182.86 and approximately $794.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00586450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

