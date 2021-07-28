Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,745,093 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

