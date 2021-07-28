LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.200-6.400 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHC Group stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.28. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

