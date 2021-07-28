Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of -76.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at $355,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

