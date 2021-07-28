Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $73.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.65 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

