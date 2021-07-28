Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of LECO opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

