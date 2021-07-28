Oppenheimer Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $155.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

