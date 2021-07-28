Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

