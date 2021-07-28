Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Up 178.0% in July

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.