Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $1,515.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000192 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,290.71 or 0.99869426 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 733,521,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

