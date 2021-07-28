Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.