Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in July

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.