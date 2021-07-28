Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.03. 53,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.