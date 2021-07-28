LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of LiveRamp worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.