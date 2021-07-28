Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

LBLCF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.21.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

