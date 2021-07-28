Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $386,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $372,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.0% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.76. 33,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

