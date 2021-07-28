Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. 103,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,753. Logitech International has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

