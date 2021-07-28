Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.95

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $951.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.