Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

