Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.