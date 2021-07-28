Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 80,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,043. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

