Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. 80,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

